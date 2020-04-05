Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Empowered Committee opens up dialogue with private sector, start-ups to produce PPEs

An Empowered Committe constitued by the Centre and chaired by Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog has opened up cross-sectoral dialogue within the private sector and start ups to engender collaboration among them to produce health equipment and Personnel Protective Equipment (PPEs).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2020 13:27 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 13:27 IST
COVID-19: Empowered Committee opens up dialogue with private sector, start-ups to produce PPEs
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

An Empowered Committe constitued by the Centre and chaired by Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog has opened up cross-sectoral dialogue within the private sector and start ups to engender collaboration among them to produce health equipment and Personnel Protective Equipment (PPEs). The Empowered Group number six has been constituted to address the issues pertaining to identification of problems, effective solutions and formulation of plans with three groups of stakeholders - The UN agencies, World Bank, Asian Development Bank, Civil Society Organisations and development partners and Industry associations - CII, FICCI, ASSOCHAM, NASSCOM.

As many as eight Start-Ups working in innovative health care solutions, 12 top industry leaders from CII, six CEOs from FICCI industry partners, 14 CEOs of top tech-based companies from NASSCOM, participated and deliberated on all issuues ranging of estimation needs for PPE, ventilators and medical equipment, retrofiting domestic production lines to meet demand, supply chain management issues, innovative technology-led solutions, issues of certification, GST, import duties on components, issues of procurement, training, post lock-down operating procedures, etc. The start-ups, namely, AgVa, Biodesign Innovation Lab, Kaeaenaat, Qure AIDrona Maps, mFine, MicroGo, Staqu, working on innovative ventilator designsn, testing tools, and tracking solutions have been contacted separately to understand their scale and possible contributions.

Six meetings were conducted between March 30 and April 3 with industry associations, IOs, and CSOs about their contribution to the response, their plans for the coming weeks, and the issues they are facing, and their expectations from the government. All three groups have proactively pointed out the areas where they need support which the government is following up. They have also been put in touch with other EGs for faster and more effective response and coordination. All minutes of the six meetings of the EG 6 have been issued.

EG 6 had detailed meetings with UN Resident Coordinator for India, and country heads of WHO, UNICEF, UNFPA, UNDP, ILO, UN Women, UN-Habitat, FAO, World Bank, and Asian Development Bank. Following the discussions on these IO's providing technical support in monitoring and surveillance systems, strengthening health and nutritional services, capacity building, finacial resources and critical equipment support, etc, the UN in India has built a Joint Programme Response Plan and submitted to NITI Aayog, defining their clear activities and deliverables in different sectors and States, where they are partnering with Union Ministeries and State Governments.

EG 6 conducted detailed deliberations with 40 plus prominent Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and NGOs working in different parts of the country and with different communities. Several challenges and issues raised by these CSOs were addressed by the EG6 to faciliate their working in the field during this crisis.

CEO NITI Aayog has written to over 92000 NGOs/CSOs registered on the Darpan portal of NITI Aayog, appealing them to assist the government in identifying hotspots and deputing volunteers and care givers to deliver services to the elderly, persons with disabilities, children, transgender persons, and other vulnerable groups; to create awareness about prevention, social distancing, isolation, and combating stigma; to provide shelter to homeless, daily wage workers, and urban poor families; set up community kitchens for migrants; services. Further, CEO has written to all Chief Secretaries urging them to instruct the local administration at the district level to utilise the physical and human resources made available by NGOs and CSOs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Reuters World News Summary

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

Overconfidence persistent in children as young as four: Study

Overconfidence, as a psychological trait, has been observed among many professionals including business executives, bankers and physicians across different cultures, according to a study which says the cognitive bias is persistent even duri...

US to airlift 22,000 Americans stranded overseas; many in India

The US is working aggressively to airlift around 22,000 Americans stranded overseas, many of them in India, due to the coronavirus pandemic, a senior official has said. The US has so far repatriated around 37,000 Americans stranded overse...

UAE doubles stimulus to counter coronavirus impact

The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates said Sunday it has doubled to 70 billion a stimulus package to support the Gulf states economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. The aggregate value of all capital and liquidity measures adopted by ...

Pan Mac India launches 'Reading Space' to bring authors, readers together

In a bid to bring its authors and readers together during this coronavirus lockdown, Pan Macmillan India has launched Reading Space to share fascinating stories behind the writing of books. This brand-new initiative is our idea to give you ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020