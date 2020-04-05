HP police asks Jamaat district heads to disclose details of members

HP police asks Jamaat district heads to disclose details of membersPTI | Shimla | Updated: 05-04-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 15:20 IST
Shimla, Apr 5 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh police has issued a stern warning to district heads of Tablighi Jamaat to either disclose details of all those who attended the event in Delhi last month by Sunday 5 pm or face action. DGP Sita Ram Mardi has also asked the Jamaat members to contact the administration and isolate themselves.
"If we come to know after 5 pm today that they deliberately hid the information, FIRs for the charge of attempt to murder will be registered against them under section 307 of IPC, besides the Disaster Management Act," he warned. The police said the Jamaat district heads will be booked for murder under IPC section 302 if any person is found infected with coronavirus due to their negligence.
Seventeen FIRs have already been registered against 85 Jamaat members for deliberately hiding the information and violating curfew in the last five days, the DGP said. Besides, 277 people who returned to the state after attending the Jammat have been identified and quarantined in various districts, he added.
This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.
