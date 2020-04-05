Authorities get tough to implement lockdown in TN, meat outlets sealed for violations

Police and civic authorities on Sunday stepped up ongoing efforts to prevent coronavirus and enforce lockdown more strictly across Tamil Nadu by taking action against people violating norms and shops breaching rules including those on social distancing. Greater Chennai Corporation authorities said they have today sealed a string of shops here for selling meat without the 'Corporation slaughter house seal' and some for non- maintenance of social distancing norms.

The civic officials said they were maintaining a close watch over meat stalls to see if meat sold was butchered in slaughter houses as per rules to ensure hygiene. "The sealed shops will not be allowed to open for three months," the civic body said.

Lockdown norms like social distancing are applicable to groceries and vegetable markets as well and action was being taken against those responsible for violations, they said. In other parts of the State including in Dindigul, local authorities sealed meat stalls for violations.

In Salem district, a supermarket was sealed for selling items like sanitisers and dhal at exorbitant rates. While Tamil Nadu police said across the State, there have so far been78,837 instances of violations of lockdown order for which 71,204 First Information Reports have been filed and 59,868 vehicles seized.

The total fine amount stood at Rs 21.26 lakh, police said in a release adding there have however, been no incidents disturbing the law and order situation. Lockdown in Tamil Nadu is on from 6 pm on March 24.

Police authorities alsojoined hands with other governmentdepartments and local bodies in ensuring social distancing norms in market places and avoid people milling around. In 'containment' areas, where people who tested positive for coronavirus resided, government field personnel continue surveillance work to identify and treat those with fever like symptoms.

Meanwhile, a few places in Virudhunagar district like Sattur witnessed showers on Sunday for some time bringing respite whichalsomade more people to stay indoors.PTI VGNSS PTI PTI.

