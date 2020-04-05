Left Menu
Development News Edition

Travel agency owner skips mother's burial, feeds needy hit by lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 15:53 IST
Travel agency owner skips mother's burial, feeds needy hit by lockdown

Shakeel-ur-Rahman last saw his ailing mother in December when she came to Delhi from Bihar’s Samastipur district for treatment. It turned out to be their last meeting. "I thought I would meet her once the lockdown is lifted, but not everything goes as per our plans," the 40-year-old businessman said on Sunday as he readied to drive to Ashram chowk with food for labourers battling hunger amid the 21-day lockdown to contain coronavirus.

Rahman, who runs a travel agency here, lost his mother on Friday morning. When his friends told him to go home to see his mother one last time, he said, "I am needed here in Delhi. I need to ensure that no one's mother dies of hunger." "We (friends) could have requested the administration to allow him to visit his family, but Rahman refused. He said if he is able to help the needy caught in this crisis, it will the best tribute to his mother," Muslim Mohammad, Rahman’s friend and social activist, said. "She had not been keeping well for some time. Yes, I wanted to meet her, to see her one last time, lekin saari icchyaein poori nahi hoti (not everything we wish for comes true)," Rahman said.

While his relatives performed the last rites of his mother, Naushaba Khatoon, Rahman was busy distributing food packets to the needy, homeless people and migrant workers across Delhi. A family member called him at 7 am Friday, informing him about the passing away of his mother. A few hours later, he drove out carrying dry and cooked food for homeless people, Mohammad said.

Rahman and his friends have so far been able to help around 800 families in various parts of the national capital. "We are a group of friends who have been receiving support from relatives and acquaintances. We generally get calls or WhatsApp messages requesting food for the needy," Rahman said.

Over the last few days, the group has provided free food to destitutes, homeless workers in Malviya Nagar, Ashram, Zaidpur, Ismailpur Tughlaq Road, Okhla etc. The Delhi government has also made arrangements to feed more than 10 lakh people bearing the brunt of the lockdown. Citizen groups, NGOs and voluntary organizations have also been providing free food to the needy. PTI GVS DV NSD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Reuters World News Summary

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm. DEL20 HR-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19 cases climb to 76 in Haryana Chandigarh The number of COVID-19 cases in Haryana on Sunday rose to 76, with six fresh cases being reported i...

Mahim Police arrest 8 for offering namaaz in group despite lockdown

The Mahim Police have arrested eight people for assembling for namaaz on Friday despite the nationwide lockdown in force to curb the spread of coronavirus. Mahim senior police officer Milind Gadankush said that on Friday around 1.40 pm, the...

Lighting lamps alone won’t help win war against COVID-19: Cong

The Congress on Sunday said lighting lamps alone will not help win the war against coronavirus and demanded answers from the government on the safety of health workers in the absence of adequate protective gear. The party also said liftin...

Rate of doubling of COVID-19 cases 4.1 days; without Jamaat incident it would have been 7.4: Govt

The rate of doubling of COVID-19 cases in India is 4.1 days presently but if the cases linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation would not have happened, it would have been 7.4 days, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. Joint Secretary in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020