Left Menu
Development News Edition

With 472 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally surges to 3,374

With 472 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the country has gone up to 3,374, said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 16:41 IST
With 472 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally surges to 3,374
Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, speaking at a press conference in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

With 472 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the country has gone up to 3,374, said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Sunday.

"A total of 3,374 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in India till now as 472 new cases were reported since yesterday. Total of 79 deaths have been reported so far including 11 deaths reported since yesterday," Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, told media here.

As many as 267 persons have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far, Aggarwal said. "A total of 274 districts across the country have reported coronavirus cases till date," added Aggarwal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Reuters World News Summary

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Social media makes it difficult to identify real news, study suggests

There is a high possibility for people consuming a blend of news and entertainment content on social media, to pay less attention and easily mistake satire or fiction for real news, finds a recent study. People who viewed content that was c...

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm. DEL20 HR-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19 cases climb to 76 in Haryana Chandigarh The number of COVID-19 cases in Haryana on Sunday rose to 76, with six fresh cases being reported i...

Mahim Police arrest 8 for offering namaaz in group despite lockdown

The Mahim Police have arrested eight people for assembling for namaaz on Friday despite the nationwide lockdown in force to curb the spread of coronavirus. Mahim senior police officer Milind Gadankush said that on Friday around 1.40 pm, the...

Lighting lamps alone won’t help win war against COVID-19: Cong

The Congress on Sunday said lighting lamps alone will not help win the war against coronavirus and demanded answers from the government on the safety of health workers in the absence of adequate protective gear. The party also said liftin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020