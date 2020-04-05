With 472 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally surges to 3,374

With 472 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the country has gone up to 3,374, said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Sunday.

"A total of 3,374 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in India till now as 472 new cases were reported since yesterday. Total of 79 deaths have been reported so far including 11 deaths reported since yesterday," Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, told media here.

As many as 267 persons have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far, Aggarwal said. "A total of 274 districts across the country have reported coronavirus cases till date," added Aggarwal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.