Railway officials provide ration, cash to licenced porters at Vijayawada Junction

To help the licensed porters at the time of crisis due to the spread of coronavirus, the officers of the South Central Railway on Sunday extended support to the needy by donating them essential commodities. These licensed porters are out of work at present as the raiwaly operations have been halted due to the 21-day lockdown across the country.

The Railway officials volutarily pooled money and distributed bags of rice, pulses, oil, sugar, onions, bathing and detergent soaps along with Rs. 500 cash each to 454 railway authorised licensed porters. The Indian Railways had announced suspension of train services across country till April 14 in view of the nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24. The suspension also included all suburban train services.

While passenger trains have been suspended, the Railways said that its frieght operations to carry essential goods would continue. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.