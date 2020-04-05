Left Menu
Jalna: 25 quarantined after meeting 8 COVID-19 men from Latur

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 05-04-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 18:15 IST
Twenty-five people from Ambad in Maharashtra's Jalna district who came in contact with eight people who tested positive for novel coronavirus in Latur have been admitted in the isolation ward of a government hospital here, officials said on Sunday. The eight, all hailing from Andhra Pradesh, were apprehended from a mosque in Nilanga in Latur, some 250 kilometres from here, where they were staying after returning from a religious event in Ferozepur Jhirka in Haryana, an official said.

The reports of the eight returned positive on Saturday, he added. "The 25 from Ambad belong to two families. They met the eight COVID-19 patients, who were part of a group of 12 people, over tea at Shahagad in Jalna. The 12 left for their native Kurnool in AP by a private vehicle but were left at Nilanga by the driver. They were apprehended by police from a mosque in Nilanga on Friday," he said.

The samples of the 25 have been sent to NIV, Pune for testing and the area where they stay has been sealed off as a precautionary measure, he added..

