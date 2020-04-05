K'taka CM appeals to public to adhere to COVID-19 lockdown

K'taka CM appeals to public to adhere to COVID-19 lockdownPTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-04-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 18:39 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday appealed to the people to strictly adhere to the lockdown in view of increasing number of coronavirus cases in the state. Expressing concern over the gradual increase in cases of COVID-19, Yediyurappa said the damage caused by the virus worldwide is known to everyone and accordingly the Prime Minister has announced nationwide lockdown till April 14.
"In our state too the number of coronavirus patients is increasing in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Bidar, Kalaburagi. Besides shutting down borders, prayers at all religious places have been stopped and various other measures have been taken to prevent the COVID-19 from spreading further," the Chief Minister said in a statement.
He said people have to understand the importance of lockdown as the disease was dangerous for the country. According to the health department, the total number of cases in the state has gone up to 146.PTI GMS ROH SS PTI PTI
