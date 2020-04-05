MP COVID-19 death toll rises to 13: Official

MP COVID-19 death toll rises to 13: OfficialPTI | Indore | Updated: 05-04-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 18:41 IST
The number of coronavirus-relateddeaths in Madhya Pradesh climbed to 13 on Sunday, after twomore persons succumbed to the infection in Indore, a Healthofficial said
The deceased included a 53-year old woman and a 50-year old man, said the official at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial(MGM) Medical College.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Madhya Pradesh
- Indore