MP COVID-19 death toll rises to 13: Official

The number of coronavirus-relateddeaths in Madhya Pradesh climbed to 13 on Sunday, after twomore persons succumbed to the infection in Indore, a Healthofficial said

The deceased included a 53-year old woman and a 50-year old man, said the official at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial(MGM) Medical College.

