Corona cases in Delhi climbs to 503; death toll rises to 7: Authorities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 19:24 IST
Corona cases in Delhi climbs to 503; death toll rises to 7: Authorities

The number of coronavirus cases climbed to 503 and the death toll rose to seven in the national capital on Sunday, with 58 fresh cases and one death being reported in a day, according to Delhi government authorities. The cases include 320 people who took part in a religious congregation in Nizamuddin last month, they said.

Till Saturday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus stood at 445 in the city, including six deaths. Of the total cases, 18 have been discharged and one has migrated out of the country.

