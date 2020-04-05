Pune: 21 test positive for coronavirus; total count now 104

Pune's COVID-19 count increased by 21 on Sunday to 104, health officials said. The district also witnessed three deaths from the infection over the past two days, including one on Sunday, they added.

"Seventeen cases were reported in Pune Municipal Corporation limits while four were in Pimpri Chinchwad area on Sunday. The total number of deaths in Pune region has now touched five," an official said. "The samples of a 60-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man who died on Saturday have tested positive for the virus. A 69-year-old woman, who tested positive on April 2, died of a gail bladder ailment on Sunday," he said.

