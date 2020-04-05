Jharkhand feeding 1 lakh people for free daily during lockdown: Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has said that his government is providing free meals to 1 lakh people on an average every day at 498 special 'daal- bhat' centres opened across the state for feeding the needy during the lockdown period. Besides, 875 regular 'daal-bhat' centres are also operational, out of which 388 outlets are serving 'khichdi', Soren said in a letter addressed to the MPs and MLAs from the state.

Also, the Jharkhand Police is running community kitchens in 342 police stations, Soren said. The state government has allotted Rs 50 lakh each to the deputy commissioners of the 24 districts and Rs 10,000 each to mukhiya of 4,562 panchayats in the state for combating coronavirus, he said.

Necessary funds have been given for distribution of 5,000 'emergency relief packets' in Ranchi district and 2,000 packets in each of the remaining 23 districts, the chief minister said. An emergency relief packet contains 2 kg of flattened rice, 500 gm of jaggery and 500 gm of chickpea, he said.

The state government has given ration for the months of April and May to 48 lakh ration card holders and nine lakh Antyodaya families, the chief minister said. Ten kg of rice is also being provided to seven lakh ration card applicants and all types of pensions have been released till the month of April, he added.

