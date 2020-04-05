Punjab CM assures support for treatment of ex-Hazuri Raagi's family

A day after the family of former Golden Temple Hazuri Raagi and Padma Shri recipient Nirmal Singh blamed doctors for his death due to coronavirus, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh assured full support for the treatment of his relatives and those associated with him. The chief minister called the victim's son Amiteshwar Singh and nephew Jagpreet Singh, assuring them of the full government support in the treatment of their members of family and others who had tested positive for COVID-19, a government release said.

The family of Nirmal Singh on Saturday had alleged that he died because of doctors' negligence. A few hours before his death, the former Hazuri Raagi had even claimed that he was not getting "proper treatment", his family claimed on Saturday.

The CM said all patients currently being treated for COVID-19 would be provided proper care in line with the government's medical protocol. The health department will closely monitor their progress, he said, asking them to personally contact him in case of any assistance. Nirmal Singh's aunt, son, grandson, his associate and associate's wife had tested positive for coronavirus.

The CM enquired about the well-being of members of the former Hazuri Raagi’s family who had tested positive for COVID-19 and were undergoing treatment, said an official release here. Terming as unfortunate the delay in Nirmal Singh’s cremation due "unfounded fears of some local persons in Amritsar", the CM said this was because of misinformation and issued directives that no such incident take place in future.

The CM said he has asked the chief secretary and the DGP to ensure proper compliance of the government instructions by all health and other officials at the district-level. "Every deceased person deserves proper cremation and there is a laid down health protocol on handling the body of a deceased COVID patient. This must be duly followed," said the CM.

He said officials should dispel fears that the cremation of a COVID patient may spread the disease in the area. A group of residents at Verka village on Thursday had refused to allow the cremation of the Gurbani exponent, fearing the spread of the disease. The 62-year-old ''Gurbani'' exponent, who had tested positive for coronavirus, had died on Thursday.

