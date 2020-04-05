Enivrionment Ministry officials to donate total Rs 1.14 crore to PM-CARES

Officials of Union Environment Ministry and its offices will be contributing their one-day salary to the PM-CARES fund for combating the novel coronavirus pandemic in the country, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Sunday. The amount being contributed by the officials of the ministry and its 13 offices amounts to Rs 1.14 crore.

"All officers and staff of @moefcc and its 13 Attached/Subordinate/Autonomous office pledged to contribute one day's salary around Rs1.14 cr to #PMCARESFund launched by PM @narendramodi to support govt effort to fight #COVID19 pandemic," Javadekar tweeted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 28 had announced the launch of the PM-CARES fund to fight the deadly COVID-19 and provide relief measures to the affected. Javadekar had earlier donated Rs 2 crore from the MPLADS fund, each for PM-CARES and the Pune administration to fight the pandemic.

