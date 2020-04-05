PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 8:30pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 8:30pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 10 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 252 5 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 26 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 32 3 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 18 3 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 10 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 503 18 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 7 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 122 17 11 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 76 15 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 15 2 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 106 4 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 3 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 151 11 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 314 56 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 14 10 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 182 3 13 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 748 56 45 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 23 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 4 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 68 4 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 210 21 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 571 8 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 272 33 11 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 26 4 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 276 21 3 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 68 12 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 4111 315 126 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 3577 and the death toll at 83. The ministry said that 274 people have so far recovered from the infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.