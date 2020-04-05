Left Menu
6 Kashmir villages declared 'red zones' after 6 people test positive for coronavirus

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-04-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 21:09 IST
The authorities in Kashmir declared six villages in Bandipora district as 'red zones' on Sunday after six people tested positive for coronavirus in these areas. The villages are Konan, Gund Qaiser, Gund-Dachina, Hakbara, Madwan and Pethkote, all in the north Kashmir district, an official spokesperson said. "Six more villages were declared red zones and their surrounding villages as buffer zones in the Bandipora district to prevent spread of coronavirus after six persons from these villages were declared COVID-19 positive in past two days," he said.

District Magistrate, Bandipora, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza has said that in view of the six positive cases reported from these villages, it became imperative to initiate restrictive measures under section 144 of CrPC for prevention of danger to the human life, health and safety. Under the order issued by the DM, there should be no outward or inward movement of any individual for any reason in these villages, the spokesman said. The DM has also directed law enforcing agencies to implement the prohibitory orders in letter and spirit to save lives and warned of strict action against violators.

