69-year-old COVID-19 patient dies in Ludhiana
ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 05-04-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 21:21 IST
A 69-year-old woman named Surinder Kaur, who had been diagnosed with COVID-19, died on Sunday in Ludhiana after suffering a cardiac arrest. Surinder Kaur was hospitalised on March 31 with fever, cough and loose stools. She was diagnosed COVID-19 positive on April 2.
On Sunday, she suffered a cardiac arrest at 2 pm and was declared dead at 2.30 pm, Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pardeep Aggarwal said. She was the second person in Ludhiana to die of the novel coronavirus.
As of Sunday the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Punjab is 69 with five deaths, as per the state Health Department. The total number of cases rose to 3,374 in India on Sunday, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of these cases, 3030 are active cases, 266 have been cured or discharged, while 77 deaths have been reported so far in the country. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
