Candles, diyas lit in Arunachal Pradesh on PM Modi's call

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 05-04-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 22:02 IST
Candles, diyas lit in Arunachal Pradesh on PM Modi's call

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modis call, people of Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday lighted candles, diyas and switched on mobile flashlights, to display the country's collective resolve to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic The denizens of the state capital observed the nine-minute blackout by switching off lights in their residences besides lighting candles, diyas, torchlight and even flashlights of their mobile handsets in their balconies or doors. The state power department had put all arrangements in readiness to deal with the possibility of any adverse impact on the electricity grid which was not witnessed in the state capital after the blackout.

The people were also seen standing in their doorsteps in response to the PM's appeal. However, in some areas of the state capital, people also burst crackers.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Governor Brig (Retd) Dr. B D Mishra along with all ministers and MLAs in the state o observed the blackout and joined PM Modis call for a unified fight against novel coronavirus. Khandu observed the blackout in his private residence near state circuit house by switching off all the lights and illuminating candles, CMO sources informed.

#9pm9minutes let the spirit of Unity spread. #indiaFightsCorona, Khandu said in a tweet.

The governor turned off all lights and lighted earthen lamps, sources at Raj Bhawan informed. The ministers and MLAs observed the blackout at their respective bungalows and private residences in the state capital.

State Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and DGP R P Upadhyaya also observed the blackout in their respective official residences, officials said. The prime minister on Friday had appealed to people for a 9-minute blackout at 9 pm on Sunday, urging citizens to light a lamp, candle or shine a mobile flashlight during the period.

On Sunday, I want 9 minutes from all you, at 9 pm. Listen carefully, on the day turn off all the lights in your homes, stand at your doors or in your balconies, and light candles or diyas, torches or mobile flashlights for 9 minutes, in his address to the nation.

He added that, At that time, if you have turned off all the lights of your homes and each one of us in all directions has lit a diya; we will experience the superpower of light, clearly illuminating the common purpose we are all fighting for. In that light, in that luster, in that radiance, let us resolve in our minds that we are not alone, that no one is alone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

