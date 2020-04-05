Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong leader lights two lamps, says will light seven more if govt lives up to people's expectations

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 23:21 IST
Cong leader lights two lamps, says will light seven more if govt lives up to people's expectations

Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill lit two lamps on Sunday for motivation and in the memory of those who died of coronavirus and said he will light seven more if the government lives up to people's expectations

Shergill said while he lit two lamps -- one for motivation and another in the memory of those who died of coronavirus -- he will light seven more when adequate testing kits are made available by the government, free COVID-19 tests are done, doctors are provided with PPE kits and relief is given to labourers and those who lost their jobs due to the pandemic

"9 diyas-Lit up 1 Diya for "Motivation", 1 in memory of lives claimed by Covid19 - 7 when Government focuses on "Preparation":1. Testing Kits+2. PPE+3. Free Testing 4. Quarantine Beds+5. Relief for Labourers6. Loan Waiver on EMI for salaried class7. Employment generation," he said in a tweet.  The Congress leader was referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for lighting lamps for nine minutes at 9 pm on Sunday to show solidarity with the war against the coronavirus outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Appoints Mark A. Weinberger As An Independent Board Member

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Mukesh Ambani, wife Nita Ambani join nation in fight against COVID-19

RIL chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani on Sunday night lit candles to mark Indias resilience to fight against COVID-19. Ambanis lit candles and earthen lamps at their residence -- Antilia -- after switchin...

B-town celebs stand in solidarity with frontline workers by lighting diyas, candles

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modis 9 pm, 9-min appeal to defeat the coronavirus in the country, B-town celebs turned off the lights in their houses and lighted earthen lamps across on Sunday night. Akshay Kumar shared a picture on ...

Electricity demand went down but frequecy was maintained during PM's 'switch off light' call: Power Minister RK Singh

Union Power Minister RK Singh has informed that demand for electricity supply went down during Prime Minister Narendra Modis switch off the light campaign at 9 pm on Sunday for few a minutes but the frequency was maintained and the voltage ...

Bharti Enterprises pledges Rs 100 crore to help government fight against COVID-19

Bharti Enterprises on Sunday pledged Rs 100 crore to help the Central government fight against the COVID-19. To support government efforts, Bharti Enterprises has pledged a sum of over Rs. 100 crore for Indias fight against COVID-19, Airtel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020