EPFO issues revised instructions to facilitate Provident Fund members to rectify their date of birth

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has issued revised instructions to its field offices to facilitate Provident Fund members to rectify their date of birth in EPFO records, thus ensuring that their Universal Account Number (UAN) is KYC compliant.

The date of birth recorded in 'Aadhaar' will now be accepted as valid proof of date of birth for the purpose of rectification, provided that the difference in the two dates is less than three years.

The Provident Fund subscribers can submit the correction requests online. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

