PTI | Noida | Updated: 05-04-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 23:50 IST
Noida: Section 144 curbs extended till April 14; 324 violators arrested so far

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police has extended for another nine days the restrictions imposed in the district under CrPC section 144, in view of the nationwide lockdown which will continue till April 14, officials said on Sunday. All gatherings, including political, social and religious, protest rallies and sports events will remain banned across Noida and Greater Noida during the lockdown period, a senior officer said.

Earlier in the day, the police had said that the restrictions would continue till April 30 but later corrected it to say that the extended duration of CrPC section 144, which bars assembly of four or more people, was only till April 14. "The lockdown was called across the country by the central government in view of the coronavirus pandemic till April 14. At the local level, CrPC section 144 was invoked till April 5 but that has now been extended till April 14," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Ashutosh Dwivedi said.

"Strict action will be taken against anyone who violates the restriction orders under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant)," Dwivedi stated in an order. Meanwhile, the police said four FIRs were registered under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) on Sunday and 20 people arrested for violating the lockdown restrictions imposed under CrPC Section 144.

“Also 509 vehicles were checked across 132 checking points in the district, of which challans were issued to 49 of them, while another four were seized over various violations,” the police said in a statement. Since the lockdown came into force, the district police has registered 517 FIRs and arrested 324 people in connection with violation of the lockdown curbs till April 5, according to official statistics.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, in western Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded 58 positive cases of coronavirus, the highest for any district in the state, according to official figures..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

