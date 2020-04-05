COVID-19 cases in Delhi climb to 503; death toll rises to 7: Authorities

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2020 23:53 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 23:53 IST
The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Sunday rose to 503, with 58 fresh cases and one death being reported in a day, according to the Delhi government authorities. The total cases include 320 people who took part in a religious congregation in the Nizamuddin area earlier in March, they said.

A doctor of a mohalla clinic in Maujpur who had earlier "tested positive for COVID-19 has recovered fully and is back home healthy," said Twitter handle of the official broadcasting group of the AAP. By Saturday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 445 including six deaths.

With a fresh death reported on Sunday, the COVID-19 toll in Delhi has risen to seven. Out of the total cases, 18 have been discharged and one has migrated out of the country. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an online briefing on Wednesday had said 536 people were admitted to hospitals and 1,810 sent to quarantine facilities from the Nizamuddin area where the congregation took place.

According to the Delhi Health Department, 61 of the total cases were people who had travelled abroad, 51 came in contact with affected persons, and 320 are from Markaz in the Nizamuddin area of South Delhi. Over 2,000 delegates, including from Indonesia and Malaysia, attended the Tabligh-e-Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin West from March 1-15, officials said on Monday as the south Delhi neighbourhood was virtually sealed earlier following fears that some people may have contracted COVID-19.

The civic authorities carried out mass sanitisation and disinfection drive in the area in the last few days using drones and other measures. According to the Delhi Health Department, out of the total 503 cases recorded so far, 423 are admitted at various hospitals like LNJP Hospital, GTB Hospital, RML Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) and AIIMS Jhajjhar.

The total number of COVID-19 samples sent till date stands at 6,567, the department said in a statement. As many as 3,312 have been kept in quarantine at various government facilities, it said.

As many as 22,850 people who came in contact with affected persons are under home quarantine till date and 4,257 have completed their 14-day quarantine, the department said. The number of ventilators at disposal of the Delhi government stands at 243 while the figure for PPE kits is 3,261 and sanitisers 22,366, the health department had said on Thursday.

