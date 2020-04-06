Maha bans entry of people without masks to Mantralaya

Amidst the rising number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the Maharashtra government on Sunday announced that it was banning the entry of people without masks to Mantrlaya. Issuing an official order, the state government stated that the people without masks will not be allowed to enter the Mantralaya.

The decision is also applicable to all the employees of the state government who are currently asked to come to office, said an official. The state government has been functioning on five per cent workpower since the last two weeks.

