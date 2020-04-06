Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tablighi event attendee tests positive for COVID-19 in Punjab's Kapurthala; Punjab death tally 7

The death toll in Punjab due to novel coronavirus rose to seven on Sunday with a 75-year-old woman succumbing to the infection in Amritsar hospital, officials said.

ANI | Kapurthala (Punjab) | Updated: 06-04-2020 02:24 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 02:24 IST
Tablighi event attendee tests positive for COVID-19 in Punjab's Kapurthala; Punjab death tally 7
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

The death toll in Punjab due to novel coronavirus rose to seven on Sunday with a 75-year-old woman succumbing to the infection in Amritsar hospital, officials said. Punjab Chief Secretary Karan Bir Singh Sidhu said "The seventh death In Punjab due to CoronaVirus in Amritsar Hospital. The patient was 75 years old and was a resident of Sujjanpur, Pathankot. She was referred to Amritsar Hospital yesterday."

Earlier a 69-year old woman COVID-19 positive resident of Pathnakot suffered a cardiac arrest and died at a private hospital in Ludhiana, where she was admitted to on March 31. She had co-morbid conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes, Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Pardeep Aggarwal said. Three more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Punjab tested positive taking the total tally of positive cases in the state to 68 in the state.

Out of these, a person who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi's Nizamuddin area has tested positive for coronavirus in Kapurthala. "One more COVID-19 positive case reported in Kapurthala. Out of 33 people of Tablighi Jamaat, one has tested positive. He was living in Kot Karar Khan village in Kapurthala. The person was residing at a mosque along with other Jamaatis," Bir Singh Sidhu said.

According to the chief secretary, the Kapurthala District Administration is sealing the village, mosques and Gujjar Dera and the COVID -19 positive people has been kept in the isolation ward of Civil Hospital Kapurthala. In a late-night update Bir Singh Sidhu said that two primary contacts of the 52-year old COVID-19 positive man -his wife and 16-year old son also tested positive. "Contact tracing for the two has begun and the District Administration has created a buffer zone of 7 kilometres." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Oil prices decline $3 a barrel as market remains uncertain on supply outlook

Global benchmark oil prices traded 3 a barrel lower as the market opened for Mondays trading session, reflecting fears of oversupply after Saudi Arabia and Russia postponed to Thursday a meeting about a potential pact to cut production. The...

UK PM Johnson admitted to hospital for tests after persistent coronavirus symptoms

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital for tests on Sunday after suffering persistent coronavirus symptoms 10 days after testing positive for the virus, though Downing Street said he remained in charge of the governme...

Soccer-Stade de Reims doctor dies after contracting coronavirus

The doctor of French soccer club Stade de Reims, Bernard Gonzalez, has died aged 60 after contracting the novel coronavirus, the Ligue 1 side said on Sunday. Words fail me, I am stunned by this news, Stade de Reims president Jean-Pierre Cai...

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iraq tops 950 as 83 new cases detected

Baghdad Iraq, Apr 6 SputnikANI A further 83 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Iraq, pushing the tally since the start of the outbreak to above 950, the countrys Health Ministry confirmed on Sunday. The overall number of confirmed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020