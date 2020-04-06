Policemen in Surat wear coronavirus-theme dresses to create awareness

Amid nationwide lockdown, police personnel in Mahuva taluka of Surat district donned coronavirus-themed dresses on Sunday while appealing people to stay at home and practice social distancing. "We have done this to spread awareness amongst people. We are trying to reach out to as many places as possible to make people aware of the situation," said a policeman.

As many as 122 positive cases and 11 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported so far in the state. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 3,577 with 83 deaths. (ANI)

