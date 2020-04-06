Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lindiwe Sisulu appeals to refrain from cutting water supply

Most of the complaints received from the department’s call centers stem from the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and Gauteng.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 06-04-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 14:50 IST
Lindiwe Sisulu appeals to refrain from cutting water supply
Government has embarked on a national drive to encourage all South Africans to wash their hands with soap and water regularly to stem the tide of COVID-19. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu have appealed to municipalities throughout the country to refrain from abruptly cutting water supply to residents.

This she said, deprives residents of their basic human right of access to clean water.

The Minister's appeal comes after the department received thousands of frantic callers complaining about municipalities who have cut off the water supply to residents who are in arrears. In some cases, water has been cut for no apparent reason.

Most of the complaints received from the department's call centers stem from the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and Gauteng.

"I appeal to municipalities who are guilty of this practice to switch on the water supply immediately. This is not the time to be punishing our people for failing to pay their water bills. We must all rally around the government's call to wash our hands frequently in order for us to defeat the scourge of Coronavirus (COVID-19)," said the Minister at the weekend.

Government has embarked on a national drive to encourage all South Africans to wash their hands with soap and water regularly to stem the tide of COVID-19.

The Minister said the cutting of water supply hampers the government's efforts to fight the spread of the virus.

Sisulu said the department is currently rolling out the distribution of Jojo tanks to all needy communities throughout South Africa, to enable them to adhere to the practice of regular hand washing.

"The maintenance of hygiene standards by everyone is key to containing and eventually defeating the pandemic," she said.

The Minister also appealed to citizens who are still waiting to receive water tanks in their areas, to be patient, as the government continues with the rollout.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling ace Cavendish opens up about battle with depression

British cycling superstar Mark Cavendish says he has successfully come through a two-year battle with clinical depression revealing on Monday he was dark but is now on the other side. The 34-year-old is just four stage wins shy of equalling...

Hindu Mahasabha leader booked in Aligarh for ‘inflammatory’ comments on Jamaat event

Hindu Mahasabha General Secretary Puja Shakun Pandey was booked on Monday for allegedly making inflammatory comments targeting the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz event in Delhi, police said. An FIR was registered against Pandey on the basis of a ...

JPMorgan announces coronavirus relief package for customers

JPMorgan Chase Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said on Monday the bank would extend benefits to customers who have been hurt by the ongoing coronavirus crisis by introducing measures such as waivers for late fees and a 90-day grace ...

Iran will never ask U.S. for coronavirus help -official

Iran will never ask the United States to help Tehran in its fight against the new coronavirus, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday, adding that Washington should lift its illegal sanctions on the Islamic Republic.Iran ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020