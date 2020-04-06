Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: CAPFs asked to suspend non-essential movement of troops till Apr 15

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 15:11 IST
COVID-19: CAPFs asked to suspend non-essential movement of troops till Apr 15

Thal Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have suspended all non-essential movement of its troops and staffers as they have extended their leaves by another 10 days, till April 15, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Monday. The earlier orders were in the mid March asking jawans and officers of CAPFs to "be where they are" till April 5.

"Fresh orders have been issued and all non-essential and routine movements, transfers and postings have been put on hold. No such travel will take place in these forces till April 15 now," a senior official said. "In order to cut down travel risk to prevent the possibility of spread of the disease during travel, the competent authority has directed that all personnel who are already on leave and likely to join duty before April 5 may be asked to extend leave till April 15,” the order accessed by PTI said.

"This may also be ensured by intimating affected personnel over phone by respective leave sanctioning authorities till further order,” it added. The order said the decision has also been taken "in view of the prevailing situation arising out of COVID-19 and the lockdown imposed by the government in the country”.

The CAPFs have a combined strength of about 10 lakh personnel. These forces comprise the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). Counter-terror force National Security Guard (NSG) has also been included in the order.

"This order was first issued to ensure prevention of mass outbreak of the pandemic in these forces that are the backbone of the country's internal security and deployed for vital duties, including border guarding and counter-terrorist operations," a senior CAPF official had said. The troops live very closely in demarcated camp areas and even one COVID-19 positive case among them can lead to infecting hundreds of colleagues in a short time, he had said.

A senior CRPF officer said movement of officers and troops on leave or training will only be allowed in case of a “strict emergency” and that will be cleared after approval by senior commanders who will review and decide each case on its individual merit. The Union Home Ministry had last month directed these forces that all non-emergency leaves of personnel living in units or on-duty should be “cancelled” in order to minimise the risk of contracting coronavirus during travel and they should get into “battle mode” to combat the pandemic by ensuring personal and public safety.

There have been over a dozen positive cases of infection in these forces till now and all are in the second or third stage of sample collection and testing. CRPF Director General (DG) A P Maheshwari and senior security advisor in the Home Ministry K Vijay Kumar, along with 70 others, have gone into self-quarantine after they came in direct or indirect contact with a CRPF doctor who was tested positive recently.

Maheshwari's COVID-19 test came negative on Sunday. In another case, 11 CISF personnel were similarly tested positive and after this development their camp in Navi Mumbai, that housed 145 personnel, was vacated and sanitised. The first CISF jawan, who was confirmed with the COVID-19 infection, has subsequently tested negative in three more tests and his fourth such diagnosis is awaited.

A BSF officer posted in Tekanpur in Gwalior has also tested positive and is currently in isolation..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Head of junior Poland coalition party quits over election plan

Accord, a junior party in Polands ruling coalition, will stay in government, its head Jaroslaw Gowin said on Monday, but he said he was quitting as he opposes the country holding a presidential election in May, when its coronavirus outbreak...

Cycling ace Cavendish opens up about battle with depression

British cycling superstar Mark Cavendish says he has successfully come through a two-year battle with clinical depression revealing on Monday he was dark but is now on the other side. The 34-year-old is just four stage wins shy of equalling...

Hindu Mahasabha leader booked in Aligarh for ‘inflammatory’ comments on Jamaat event

Hindu Mahasabha General Secretary Puja Shakun Pandey was booked on Monday for allegedly making inflammatory comments targeting the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz event in Delhi, police said. An FIR was registered against Pandey on the basis of a ...

JPMorgan announces coronavirus relief package for customers

JPMorgan Chase Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said on Monday the bank would extend benefits to customers who have been hurt by the ongoing coronavirus crisis by introducing measures such as waivers for late fees and a 90-day grace ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020