Kanpur admin mulls NSA against Jamaat participants if they don't come forward for COVID-19 test

The Kanpur administration on Monday gave the “last chance” to those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi or have come in contact with them to report themselves to authorities, warning that NSA would be invoked against them if they failed to do so. The congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area has emerged as one of the biggest clusters of COVID-19 in the country and many of the attendees have tested positive for the virus. Authorities fear those who have returned from the meet could spread the virus to other areas. "Those who have come in contact with any Jamaat member or were at the religious congregation in Delhi markaz have been given a last chance to come forward and present themselves before the district authorities for COVID-19 test, otherwise be ready to face the National Security Act," District Magistrate Brahmadeo Ram Tiwari said.

A decision has been taken to invoke the NSA against those hiding information on coronavirus suspects, their foreign tours, or about the Jamaat event, Tiwari added. The magistrate said the decision is taken as three fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kanpur city in less than 20 hours and is aimed at making people take the pandemic seriously.

”We are trying hard to identify and treating people contracted with COVID-19,” he said. Police have made announcement in “red-zones” through public address systems, urging people to report themselves before Tuesday noon “for the sake of their own life”,Tiwari said.

From Monday, Kanpur city and its suburban areas have been completely locked down and there won’t be any kind of relaxation during the morning hours. Police and district administration officials are helping people get vegetables and other necessary items, but no one is allowed to step out of their homes.

