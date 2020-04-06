BJP's Balrampur Mahila Morcha chief booked for resorting to celebratory firing

The Uttar Pradesh police has booked the BJP's Mahila Morcha president of Balrampur district for allegedly firing in air on Sunday night, when people across the country lit earthen lamps and candles on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to express solidarity with the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak, officials said on Monday. The move prompted UP BJP's Mahila Morcha unit to remove Manju Tiwari from her post with immediate effect.

The police booked Manju Tiwari, the president of the BJP Mahila Morcha unit of the district, after her video, purportedly showing her firing in air went viral on social media. Balrampur Suprintendent of Police Arvind Mishra said, "Last night Manju Tiwari, the BJP leader fired in air with her video of the celebratory firing going viral on social media. A case has been registered against Tiwari in Nagar Kotwali under section 286 of the IPC (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance)." Mishra said the police has launched a probe into the case and would take necessary action after investigation.

UP BJP Mahila Morcha president Darshana Singh told PTI said, "Taking cognizance of news reports regarding Manju Tiwari and after consulting the state leadership of the party, disciplinary action has been taken against Manju Tiwari. "Mannju Tiwari has been removed from the post of BJP's Mahila Morcha president of Balrampur district with immediate effect." PTI CORR NAV TDS TDS.

