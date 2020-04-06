Cabinet decides not to operate MPLADS for two years to manage COVID-19

As a part of the Government's continued efforts to contain the spread of COVID 19, the Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has decided not to operate Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) for two years (2020-21 and 2021-22). These funds will be used to strengthen the Government's efforts in managing the challenges and adverse impact of COVID19 in the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)

