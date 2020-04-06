People warned against inciting social media posts

Warning against posting inciting comments or pictures on the social media targeting a particular community over the COVID-19, police here said strict action, including seizure of mobile phones, would be taken. During this difficult period of COVID-19 crisis, some people are known to have been posting provocative and derogatory messages against a particular religious community, District superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad said in a release here.

Four cases have already been registered in connection with such icidents reported to the police, he said. Strict action under law will be taken against those who indulge in such activities and their mobile phones will be seized, Laxmi Prasad said.

If such people were presently under home quarantine, they will be shifted to hospitals and action will be taken after their release, he said. Meanwhile, anti-contagion face shields have been provided to all police personnel working at the frontline in the city, having the highest risk of exposure to coronavirus.

They are fighting a pandemic for you. Be kind to them. Comply with all legal instructions, city police commissioner P S Harsha, said in a tweet.

