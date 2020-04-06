Beware of cyber criminals during COVID-19 situation: Haryana police

Haryana police on Monday warned bank customers about a “new style” of cybercrime in which scamsters ask for OTPs they received from their bank in order to postpone EMI payments in line with the moratorium announced by the government due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Additional Director General of Police (Lawand Order) Navdeep Singh Virk said the scamsters pose as bank representatives and ask customers to share OTPs they had just received from their banks

Once the OTP is shared, the amount is fraudulently withdrawn from accounts, Virk said in a statement

He said the ”new style of cybercrime has come to the fore after the government offered EMI moratorium for individual or business borrowers amid COVID-19 lockdown”. Virk advised people to be alert and not share OTPs over phone calls as EMI deferment does not require OTP-sharing as per banking guidelines.

