61 positive cases of coronavirus in West Bengal till now: Mamata Banerjee
The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in the state till now is 61, said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday.ANI | Nabanna (West Bengal) | Updated: 06-04-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 18:59 IST
The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in the state till now is 61, said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday. At a press conference here, Mamata said, "Till 12 pm today, the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 are 61. Out of them 55 cases have come from seven families."
"Three people have died so far in the state due to COVID-19 and 13 have been discharged till now. In Kalimpong out of 10 people, four have tested negative which is a good sign," Mamata said. However, as per the website of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday, there are 80 cases of coronavirus so far in West Bengal. 10 have been cured, migrated or discharged and three deaths have occurred so far. (ANI)
