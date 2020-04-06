Left Menu
Milkman arrested for carrying liquor bottles inside milk containers in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 19:29 IST
A milkman was arrested for allegedly carrying liquor bottles inside milk containers in the city in the early hours of Monday, police said

The accused, Bobby Chaudhary, is a resident of Bulandshahar and a milkman by profession. He bought the liquor for his cousin's birthday party at a time when the city is under lockdown and non-essential services like liquor shops are closed, they said. He was caught carrying seven liquor bottles which he had hidden in milk containers to slip past the police pickets, police said. According to police, a sub-inspector and a constable from South Avenue Police Station caught him around 12:05 am on Monday near South Avenue Road picket

The night-patrolling team were on duty when they received information from the picket team about the milkman. It was an odd hour for a milkman to be out, so the policemen tried to stop the man but he sped on his bike, a senior police official said. The policemen chased the bike and caught the man near gate no 4 of Rashtrapati Bhawan. "We found that he had four milk containers and was carrying seven bottles of Royal Green Classic Blended liquor," he said. The man was arrested under sections of Epidemic Act, Delhi Excise Act, MV Act and IPC, said Eish Singhal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi). During interrogation, it was found that the man bought the liquor bottles from Gurgaon. He, then, lost his way while returning home and was roaming near Delhi, police said, adding, further investigation is underway.

