Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tablighi Jamaat probe: Delhi Police commissioner meets Union Home Secy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 20:13 IST
Tablighi Jamaat probe: Delhi Police commissioner meets Union Home Secy

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Monday met Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla amidst massive efforts to track down many Tablighi Jamaat members who continue to ‘hide’ in different parts of the national capital, officials said. The search for the Tablighi Jamaat members was launched after over 2,300 activists, including 250 foreigners, were found to be living at its headquarters located at Delhi's Nizamuddin last week despite the 21-day lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus. About 9,000 people had participated in a congregation of the Tablighi Jamaat last month. The Delhi Police commissioner briefed the home secretary on the progress of the ongoing probe against the Tablighi Jamaat, a home ministry official said. The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has already registered a case against the organisation while most of its top leaders, including chief Maulana Saad Kandhlawi, are hiding from police. Identification and interrogation of all those who participated in the congregation is necessary for contact tracing, the official said. Besides, the gathering of such a large number of people at a particular place is also violation of the lockdown order. The Delhi police commissioner apprised the home secretary all the relevant issues related to the investigation, another official said. On Sunday, eight Malaysians, who tried to board a Kuala Lumpur-bound special flight, were detained at the IGI airport here and handed over to the Delhi Police. The government has already blacklisted over 1,700 foreigners for violation of visa conditions. So far, more than 400 COVID-19 positive cases and about 15 deaths in the country were found to have links with the Nizamuddin Markaz. At least 9,000 people had participated in the congregation at the Nizamuddin Markaz last month after which many travelled to various parts of the country for missionary works. Among the participants include citizens of 41 nationalities. They are 379 Indonesians, 110 Bangladeshis, 77 Kyrgyzstan nationals, 75 Malaysians, 65 Thai, 63 Myanmarese and 33 Sri Lankan citizens besides others. The home ministry had also asked the Delhi Police and police chiefs of other states, where these foreigners are currently living, to take legal action against them under the Foreigners Act and the Disaster Management Act. The Home Ministry had said that about 2,100 foreigners have come to India since January 1 and indulged in Tablighi activities in different parts of the country. PTI ACB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Pak PM reshuffles Cabinet after damning report on sugar and wheat crisis

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday reshuffled his Cabinet and sacked some key advisors for their alleged role in a recent sugar and wheat crisis the country. Khans move comes just days after a report by the Federal Investigation A...

Rugby-French chief proposes Club World Cup to replace European Champions Cup

French Rugby Federation president Bernard Laporte has proposed a radical new Club World Cup tournament to replace the existing European Champions Cup in a bid to increase club revenues that have taken a hit due to the coronavirus pandemic. ...

Supreme Court backs police in traffic stops

Police can pull over a car when they know only that its owners license is invalid, even if they dont know whos behind the wheel, the Supreme Court ruled Monday. The court said in an 8-1 decision that unless theres reason to believe otherwis...

Google Maps to show locations of COVID-19 food, night shelters in India

Google on Monday said it will now show the locations of food and night shelters on Google Maps in cities across India to help people find these essential services during the ongoing lockdown. Google, in a statement, said it is working close...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020