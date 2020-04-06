Left Menu
Gowda seeks action against those targeting minority community on social media over COVID-19

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-04-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 20:13 IST
Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on Monday appreciated efforts of Karnatka government in identifying and testing Tablighi event returnees for COVID-19 and sought action against those trying to project the entire minority community in bad light on social media for the spread of the pandemic. In a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, he also condemned incidents of attacks on doctors and health department workers and sought protection for them.

Referring to the Tablighi-Jamaat congregationat Nizamuddin in Delhli, the country's biggest hotspot for the spread of coronavirus, Gowda complemented the governmentfor its efforts in identifying, quarantining and and testing those who attended the religious meet. He said it was important for the government to take strict action against the elements in the community for their wrong deeds.

However, for the "misdeeds of a few, comments blaming the whole minority community for the spread of the coronavirus infection and showing them in bad light were being posted on social media," Gowda said. He urged the governmentto immediatelytake legal action against those projecting the minority community in a bad light on social media.

Complementing doctors, nurses, paramedic staff, civic and health workers, the JD(S) patriarch condemned incidents of attack on them, and demanded that governmentprovide protection for them and take action against the culprits. Noting that the government has provided Rs 2,000 cash assistance to about 15 lakh construction labourers in the state affected by the lockdown, he demanded that it should be increased to Rs 5000, considering families dependent on them.

He also sought Rs 5,000 relief to unorganized sector employees, garment workers, those working at hotels, malls, small and micro industries and small time artisans. Referring to incidents of dairy and other farmers throwing their products on roads in view of fall in demand in the backdrop of the lockdown, he said if government did not come to their rescue, the situation would lead to sucidies.

He suggested that districtin-charge Ministers should travel in their respective districts and like in Kerala should make an arrangement to purchase vegetables and fruits through district administration by paying fair price. In case the farmers were not able to harvest their crops, they should be provided with adequate compensation, he added.

PPTI KSU VS VS.

