PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 20:26 IST
COVID-19 lockdown: Delhi Police receive 855 calls on helpline in 24 hrs

The Delhi Police received 855 calls till Monday on their helpline number within a period of 24 hours, seeking assistance in resolving issues being faced by people due to lockdown, officials said.  The helpline number 23469526 has received up to 13,119 calls till date, they said.  Between 2pm on April 5 to 2pm till April 6, a total of 855 calls were received. Out of these, 66 calls were related to outside Delhi, which were referred to respective state helpline numbers, police said. Forty-six calls were received related to no food and money, which were forwarded to an NGO for direct relief at their addresses.  Twenty-four calls were received regarding medical issues and have been resolved through proper guidance to proceed incase of such emergencies, they said.

While 610 calls were related to movement passes and they were advised to apply online on website of the Delhi Police for the same, police said. The food delivery network established in all 15 districts with involvement of nearly 400 NGOs, resident welfare associations or good samaritans facilitated by the Delhi Police has led to provision of meals and food packets at more than 250 locations, which enabled feeding of nearly 2,37,408 persons and dry ration kits to 1,837 people, they said.

A team led by Special Commissioner of Police of Delhi Armed Police Robin Hibu  distributed dry ration kits at Mother Theresa Charity Home in Nizamuddin here, which were donated by a good samaritan, police said. Besides, the Delhi Police also distributed 112 dry ration kits each containing 4.5 kg of rice at a Refugee Camp, Sharm Vihar near Shaheen Bagh Delhi in response to the help sought by an NGO, they said.

