COVID-19 death toll rises to 111, number of cases to 4,281: Health Ministry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 21:01 IST
The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 111 and the number of infections climbed to 4,281 in the country on Monday registering a record jump of 704 cases in 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data. The active COVID-19 cases stood at 3,851, while 318 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated, the ministry stated.

According to the data updated at 6 PM, 28 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours -- 21 from Maharashtra, two each from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, and one each from Punjab, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. According to the ministry, Maharashtra has reported the most coronavirus deaths at 45, followed by Gujarat (12), Madhya Pradesh (9), Telangana (7), Delhi (7), Punjab (6) and Tamil Nadu (5).

Karnataka has reported four deaths, while West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh have recorded three fatalities each. Two deaths each have been reported from Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala. Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana have reported a fatality each, according to the data.

The total number of cases includes 66 foreign nationals. The country-wide death toll on Sunday was 83. However, a PTI tally based on figures reported by states directly showed at least 137 deaths across the country, while the confirmed cases reached 4,678. Of them, 344 have been cured and discharged. There has been a lag in the Union Health Ministry figures, compared to the numbers announced by different states, which officials attribute to procedural delays in assigning the cases to individual states subject to verification.

According to the ministry data, the highest number of confirmed cases are from Maharashtra (748), followed by Tamil Nadu at 571 and Delhi with 523 cases. Cases in Telangana have gone up to 321, in Kerala to 314, in Uttar Pradesh to 305, while the number of cases has gone up to 274 in Rajasthan.

There are 226 cases in Andhra Pradesh. COVID-19 cases have risen to 165 in Madhya Pradesh, 151 in Karnataka, followed by 144 in Gujarat.

Jammu and Kashmir has 109 cases and Haryana has 84 cases. West Bengal has reported 80 infections, followed by Punjab at 76. Thirty-two people are infected with COVID-19 in Bihar, while Assam and Uttarakhand have 26 cases each.

Odisha has 21 positive patients, Chandigarh has 18, Ladakh has 14 and Himachal Pradesh has 13 patients. Ten cases have been reported each from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Chhattisgarh. Goa has reported seven COVID-19 infections, followed by Puducherry with five cases.

Jharkhand has reported four cases, while Manipur has reported two cases. Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported an infection each. "State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation," the ministry said on its website.

