Bihar govt seeks explanation from 76 doctors for not attending duty without permission

The Bihar government on Monday sought explanation from 76 doctors from across the state for absenting from duty unauthorisedly despite the health department's order to report to work immediately in view of coronavirus pandemic. They have been asked to submit reply within three days.

State's health department had on March 13 last cancelled all kinds of leaves- except those for study and maternity- of medical officers,including those appointed on contract, nurses, paramedical staff and fourth grade employees in the backdrop of COVID-19 outbreak, an official release said. The order had asked all the absentee staff to report for duty immediately.

Notwithstanding the order, 76 medical officers were found absent from duty in different parts of the state on March 31 last, it said. The department asked them to furnish reply as to why action be not taken against them under the relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act 2005 and the Epidemic Disease Act 1897.

As per the State Health Societys bulletin issued on Monday, total number of positive coronavirus cases stood at 32 with one death in the state..

