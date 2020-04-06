Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Mathura

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 06-04-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 21:45 IST
2 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Mathura

A man and a woman tested positive for coronavirus in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, the district magistrate said. The 23-year-old man, a resident of Shamli district, had attended a Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi, which has emerged as a major hotspot for the spread of the virus in different parts of the country.

He was among 30 attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat who were traced to a mosque in Mathura district. The rest 29 tested negative for COVID-19, which has so far infected over 300 people in the state. Mathura District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra said the infected man has been sent to Agra for further treatment.

The second infected patient, a 50-year-old woman from Agra, was admitted to Nayati Hospital here three days ago with kidney-related ailments. According to the district magistrate, her COVID-19 test result came positive on Monday.

Efforts are being made to contain the spread of the virus, Mishra said. The areas visited by suspected and infected COVID-19 cases have been sealed and the authorities will carry out test on those who are believed to have come into contact with the infected patients. Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover appealed to the people not to panic and assured that essential supplies would be made available in these areas.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

WHO warns masks are no 'silver bullet' for ending pandemic

The World Health Organization warned Monday that wearing masks alone would not be enough to defeat the global coronavirus pandemic, which has now killed more than 70,000 peopleMasks should only ever be used as part of a comprehensive packag...

COVID-19: President, PM, MPs to take pay cut; About Rs 7900 crores MPLAD money to fund govt's efforts to fight coronavirus

The Union cabinet on Monday decided to cut 30 per cent salary of all MPs for one year, and divert MPLAD funds for two years --nearly Rs 7,900 crores--to fund the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Announcing the cabinet decision, Union mi...

Guj: School principal held for sharing derogatory post on PM

Principal of a Gujarat government-run primary school in Vadodara district was arrested on Monday for allegedly sharing derogatory content on social media on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and media with the reference to coronavirus and the Ni...

PM Modi, Bahrain King discuss coronavirus crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions with King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa over coronavirus crisis, during which the latter assured the Indian leader of his personal attention to the Indian community in his country amid th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020