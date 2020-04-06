2 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Mathura

A man and a woman tested positive for coronavirus in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, the district magistrate said. The 23-year-old man, a resident of Shamli district, had attended a Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi, which has emerged as a major hotspot for the spread of the virus in different parts of the country.

He was among 30 attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat who were traced to a mosque in Mathura district. The rest 29 tested negative for COVID-19, which has so far infected over 300 people in the state. Mathura District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra said the infected man has been sent to Agra for further treatment.

The second infected patient, a 50-year-old woman from Agra, was admitted to Nayati Hospital here three days ago with kidney-related ailments. According to the district magistrate, her COVID-19 test result came positive on Monday.

Efforts are being made to contain the spread of the virus, Mishra said. The areas visited by suspected and infected COVID-19 cases have been sealed and the authorities will carry out test on those who are believed to have come into contact with the infected patients. Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover appealed to the people not to panic and assured that essential supplies would be made available in these areas.