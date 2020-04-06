Bedi volunteers to contribute 30 pc of salary to COVID

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Monday announced she would contribute 30 per cent of her salary every month to the COVID-19 fund for the whole of this financial year. Bedi in a release said she had sent an e-mail to President Ram Nath Kovind conveying her decision.

In her message to the President on Sunday night, the former IPS officer said "Under your most able leadership our country is succeeding compared to many developed and rich countries and is containing the spread and also the extent of havoc the virus has the potential to cause. "With the Government of India having begun with several relief measures to immediately mitigate the suffering, I feel it is my duty also to make a small contribution by offering a voluntary reduction of 30 per cent in my salary for this financial year. I seek your blessings for the small offering," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.