Nearly 250 booked for violating home quarantine guidelines: Delhi Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 22:42 IST
Nearly 250 FIRs, including 160 lodged through technical surveillance, have been registered till date against people found violating home quarantine guidelines, the Delhi Police said on Monday. The violators have been under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, the police said.

As many as 247 FIRs have been lodged till now at different police stations across the city against persons found violating home quarantine rules, they said. While 81 FIRs were registered after physical verification, 160 FIRs were lodged after technical surveillance and six other cases were filed on the complaints of neighbours, an official said.

Forty-seven cases were registered in outer district, 41 in southeast, 35 in southwest, 35 in Dwarka, 22 in south, 21 in central, 13 in northwest, 11 in Shahdara and eight cases in east district till date, he said. The Delhi government has shared over 25,000 numbers with the police to track the movement of people who have been placed under home quarantine, the official said. To ensure safety of the public, the Delhi Police said it has been conducting regular surveillance and people found violating home quarantine guidelines are being booked.

