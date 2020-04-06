Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana CM favours extension of national lockdown by 1-2 weeks

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-04-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 23:26 IST
Telangana CM favours extension of national lockdown by 1-2 weeks

Asserting that lockdown was the nation's sole weapon to fight the coronavirus, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend it beyond April 14 by one or two weeks for saving the lives of people. While agreeing that continuing the lockdown would impact adversely the economy, he, however, said ways can be found to recover from it once the threat of COVID-19 goes away but human lives cannot be saved.

"I am for the lockdown of the country furthermore after April 15. Because, we can recover from economic problem. But, we cannot recover the lives of the people... So, I propose at least for another one-two weeks. Extension should be at least for one or two weeks more. Then we can review, he told reporters here. Rao, who has been backing Modi's initiatives in fighting the coronavirus, from the beginning, said given the spread of the virus in the country, lockdown should be its only weapon.

It would be difficult for the country to contain it in view of its poor health infrastructure, he said. "I appeal to the Honourable Prime Minister, to the Government of India, please extend the lockdown without any hesitation," he said.

Rao further said: "Consult everybody, consult every Chief Minister, have a video conference with entire country, but take a conscious decision. Because, we have no other weapon in India to contain this dreadful virus. Our only weapon could be extending the lockdown." If the lockdown was lifted, it would be difficult to control the situation if markets were opened and restrictions on various sectors eased, he said. "Better is to put the issue before the people and debate," he added.

Recalling that the Prime Minister told him that further consultations would be held, Rao expressed hope that a positive decision would come out. In the process, it was important to ensure ration for the poor and his government had been taking care of various sections, including migrant workers, orphans, people in old age homes, beggars, transgender and others in the state, he said.

Rao said he also supported the Centres move to effect a 30 per cent cut in the salaries of MPs. It can be said that the country was moving on a safe path on containing the virus, with measures like lockdown having been announced. Otherwise, it would have faced a very serious situation, he said.

Rao appealed to those who attended the Tablighi jamat religious congregation in Delhi and yet to be traced to report to the authorities. He announced a 10 per cent incentive over the gross salary to all the health staff in the state.

He deprecated those who made light of the Prime Ministers call to light lamps on Sunday as an expression of resolve to defeat the virus. Asserting that there was no community transmission of the virus in the state, he accused sections of media of carrying false reports.

The number of active cases in the state cumulatively stood at 308 as on Monday night, he said. According to a media bulletin, 30 fresh cases were reported on Monday while the COVID-19 toll remained at 11.

Rao expressed anguish over the loss of life in countries like America and said the virus was a crisis faced by the mankind..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Israel on frantic egg hunt ahead of Easter and Passover

As Jews in Israel prepare for Passover and the countrys Christian minority looks ahead to Easter, people are locked into a frantic egg-hunt forced by a nationwide shortage. Demand for eggs always peaks ahead of the eight-day Passover holida...

Governor Cuomo sees signs of pandemic 'flattening' in New York

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday cited tentative signs the coronavirus outbreak was flattening in his state but warned against complacency as the U.S. death toll topped 10,000 and the number of cases reached 350,000. New York report...

NCC Yogdan: Cadets join fight against COVID-19

NCC cadets have joined Indias fight against the coronavirus pandemic, with civil and police administration of various districts seeking their services in the combat, officials said on Monday. The Ministry of Defence had recently allowed tem...

U'khand reports 5 new cases of COVID-19

With five new cases of COVID-19, the total number of coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand has reached 31, said the states Health Department on Monday. Of the 1,141 samples sent for testing, till now 31 positive cases of coronavirus have been fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020