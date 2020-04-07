12 families rescued as landslide hits Rajouri village

Twelve families were rescued as a landslide hit a village Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Monday evening, officials said

The landslide hit Kandi village, damaging three houses in the area, they said

Twelve families living in several houses were rescued by the authorities, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

