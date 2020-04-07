12 families rescued as landslide hits Rajouri village

12 families rescued as landslide hits Rajouri villagePTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-04-2020 00:04 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 00:04 IST
Twelve families were rescued as a landslide hit a village Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Monday evening, officials said
The landslide hit Kandi village, damaging three houses in the area, they said
Twelve families living in several houses were rescued by the authorities, they added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- Rajouri district