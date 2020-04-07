Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN condemns shells fired by Houthis hitting women section of prison in Yemen

“We share our deepest condolences with families who are grieving for their loved ones and we wish the injured a swift recovery”, said Lise Grande, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen. 

UN | Taizz  | Updated: 07-04-2020 08:11 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 08:11 IST
UN condemns shells fired by Houthis hitting women section of prison in Yemen
The UN human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, said that she understood three shells had been fired by Houthi fighters, hitting the women’s section of the prison.  Image Credit: Wikipedia

The UN has condemned the shelling of the women's section of the Central Prison in a district of Yemen's war-torn Taizz Governerate, in the south of the country, which has left at least five women and one child dead, and wounding more than 11, with casualties expected to rise.

Shells hit the prison in Al Mudhaffar District in Taizz on Sunday, at a time when there did not appear to be any direct clashes on-going, in the years-long battle for the country being waged between pro-Government forces and Houthi rebels, who hold large sections of the country, including the capital, Sana'a.

"We share our deepest condolences with families who are grieving for their loved ones and we wish the injured a swift recovery", said Lise Grande, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen.

The injured were rushed to Al Thawra and Al Bureihi hospitals where humanitarian partners are providing surgical and medical support, including trauma kits, said Ms. Grande. Al Thawra Hospital was hit by missiles twice in March.

"We're facing massive humanitarian problems in the country", she added: "There's no reason and no justification for these strikes and attacks to continue."

Yemen remains the world's worst humanitarian disaster. Nearly 80 percent of the population requires some form of humanitarian assistance and protection. Ten million people are a step away from famine and seven million are malnourished. Nearly 14 million people depend on humanitarian aid every month. Of the UN's 41 major humanitarian programs, 31 will either reduce or shut during April unless funding is urgently received.

Shelling 'could amount to a war crime': Bachelet

The UN human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, said that she understood three shells had been fired by Houthi fighters, hitting the women's section of the prison.

"At the time of the attack, there were reportedly no armed clashes between the warring parties in the area. Furthermore, there was no apparent military presence in the vicinity of the prison. Such an attack cannot be justified in any circumstances", added the High Commissioner in a statement.

"This attack appears to be in breach of international humanitarian law, and depending on the circumstances could amount to a war crime."

No justification

Ms. Grande added that "a strike like this, which results in the killing and injury of defenseless women and children, cannot be justified…It is an appalling breach of international humanitarian principles."

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump announces 3M deal for millions of masks

President Donald Trump on Monday announced a deal with US manufacturing giant 3M to provide millions of facemasks to combat the coronavirus pandemic after a dispute over foreign distribution. We have reached a very amicable agreement with 3...

NBA-No decision on resuming play before May, says Commissioner Silver

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said on Monday there will be no decision on ending the leagues coronavirus shutdown until May at the earliest.Silver, speaking on the NBAs Twitter account as part of the leagues new NBATogether initiative, said,...

Vietnamese hat seller turns to homemade face shields in virus fight

For nearly three decades, Quach My Linh has sold hats at Ba Chieu market in Vietnams bustling Ho Chi Minh City. But following a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the 42-year-old vendor has turned to making plastic f...

NEWSMAKER- Cardinal George Pell polarised Australia

Cardinal George Pells ambition, intellect and ability to befriend influential people saw him rise from his childhood home in an Australian gold mining town to become the Vaticans third-most senior official.Pells ascension to the highest ran...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020