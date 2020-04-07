Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Four more test positive in Himachal Pradesh, total cases rise to 19

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 07-04-2020 09:35 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 09:35 IST
COVID-19: Four more test positive in Himachal Pradesh, total cases rise to 19

Four Tablighi Jamaat members who attended a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin have tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh, a senior health official said. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 19.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said 83 samples were collected in the state on Monday and the report of 81 was out, of which four tested positive, two samples will be tested again and the rest came out negative. All the four who tested positive were from Tissa area of Chamba district and had attended the Jamaat event in the national capital, he said.

Eleven COVID-19 patients were being treated in the state and all of them had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation. Two of the total cases have recovered, two died and four patients voluntarily shifted to a private hospital outside Himachal Pradesh, a health department official said. Of the two deaths reported in the hill state, one was a 70-year-old woman, a Delhi resident, who was staying at a factory's guest house in Baddi since March 15. She died in PGIMER Chandigarh on April 2.

Her four relatives who were later tested COVID-19 positive were shifted to a private hospital outside Himachal Pradesh according to their wish..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Railways develops disinfectant tunnel to curb COVID-19 spread

The Railways has developed a disinfection tunnel at its Loco Shed in Bhusaval, Maharashtra in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country. Developed at the cost of Rs. 10,000, people are sanitized when they walk through the ...

Tennis-Wimbledon champion Halep is pain-free from foot injury

Wimbledon champion Simona Halep is recovering well from a foot injury she suffered in February and is able to run without pain, the former world number one has said. The Romanian won in Dubai but the injury forced her to pull out of Indian ...

JSW Steel says preparing to recommence operations once lockdown is over

As the 21-day lockdown period is nearing end, private steel maker JSW Steel has started preparing to scale up its production. On March 25, the Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel said the company has decided to scale down or suspend production duri...

China says no new coronavirus deaths for first time

China on Tuesday reported no new deaths from the deadly coronavirus for the first time since it started publishing figures in January but the number of imported infections increased to 983 with 32 new confirmed cases, health officials said....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020