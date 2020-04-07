2 cops on lockdown duty injured in attack by mob in Bhopal

Two policemen on lockdown enforcement duty were injured after a mob attacked them in the old city area here, police said on Tuesday. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said those involved in the attack would face action under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

The incident took place late Monday night in a minority community dominated old city area. Constable Laxman Yadav was stabbed on his neck with a knife while constable Satish Kumar sustained a stab wound on his left hand. Both have been admitted to a private hospital, Talaiya police station inspector DP Singh said. The involved in the attack include history-sheeter Shahid Kabootar (35) and Mohsin Kachori (aged around 26).

"Nearly 19 people have been booked. Of these some have been identified. They attacked the policemen with knives, lathis and stones around 10 pm in Islam Nagar locality, the police official said. Chief Minister Chouhan said attacks on policemen who are working day in and day out to protect people during the lockdown wont be tolerated.

Kabootar or Kachori, no one will be spared. The goons and malefactors desperately need to be taught a lesson," he tweeted. "These goons will be tried under the National Security Act, he added.

