Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police arrests doctor for escaping from quarantine centre

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 07-04-2020 13:10 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 13:10 IST
Police arrests doctor for escaping from quarantine centre

A doctor, who was told by the authorities to stay in the quarantine centre for coming in contact with a COVID-19 patient, was arrested by the police for escaping from the facility, an official said on Tuesday. The doctor, a consultant at the Peace Hospital and Research Institute (PHRI) at Imphal's Porompat area had treated a Tablighi Jamaat returnee, who later tested positive for COVID-19.

The state government directed the doctor and the staff of PHRI to go for quarantine at the government quarantine centre here as per protocol, the official said. On April 5, a team led by the State Nodal Officer (Quarantine) went for physical inspection of the people in the quarantine centre and found that the doctor was missing, a statement issued by Director of Health Services, K Rajo Singh said.

As the doctor was missing at the quarantine centre, a complaint was filed at Porompat police station by the authorities against the doctor. The police arrested the doctor from his Kshetrigao residence on Monday evening, officials said, adding that the doctor has been sent back to the quarantine centre again.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Mohun Bagan part of #BeActive campaign by FIFA, UN and WHO

As sporting events have come to an indefinite halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, arch I-League rivals, Mohun Bagan Athletic Club and East Bengal Club, featured in prestigious BeActive campaign coined by FIFA, UN, and WHO. The FIFA has jo...

Austerity measures which can be used to divert much needed funds to fight against COVID-19 are need of the hour, Sonia Gandhi tells PM.

Austerity measures which can be used to divert much needed funds to fight against COVID-19 are need of the hour, Sonia Gandhi tells PM....

HashedIn Technologies attains Microsoft Gold-Certified Partnership

Bengaluru Karnataka India, April 7 ANI PRNewswire HashedIn Technologies Pvt. Ltd, a Cloud expert, announced today that it has acquired Microsoft Gold-certified member status in the Microsoft partner program. As a Microsoft Gold-Certified pa...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NFL Draft to occur in fully virtual format, with team personnel kept apartThe upcoming NFL draft will take place in a fully virtual format, the league confirmed in a letter to teams on M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020