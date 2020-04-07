Left Menu
FIR against 150 Tablighi event attendees for negligence

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 13:39 IST
Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against 150 people who attended the religious congregation of Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in New Delhi last month for alleged negligent act during the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Tuesday. The offence was registered on a complant lodged by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at the Azad Maidan Police Station, he said.

The Tablighi Jamaat's congregation in Delhi has emerged as one of the major COVID-19 hotspots in the country. The Mumbai Police on Monday requested the Tablighi Jamaat members to approach the BMC and inform it about their travel details or face action.

"Its our request and your responsibility to report your travel details on 1916, the @mybmc helpline, if you attended Tablighi Markaz at Nizamuddin, New Delhi. Those failing to cooperate will face strict action under IPC, DM (Disaster Management) Act & Epidemic Act," the Mumbai Police tweeted. Later, the BMC lodged a police complaint following which a case was registered against 150 people under Indian Penal Code Sections 269 (whoever willfully or negligently does any act which is likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) and 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule) and other relevant provisions, the official said.

So far, more than 400 COVID-19 cases and about 15 deaths in the country have been found to be linked to the religious congregation held at the Nizamuddin headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat last month. At least 9,000 people participated in the religious congregation in Nizamuddin last month, after which many of the attendees travelled to various parts of the country.

