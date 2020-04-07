Left Menu
COVID-19: North Central Railway makes masks, sanitizers for its personnel & families

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-04-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 14:46 IST
In a bid to save its personnel and their families from the deadly coronavirus disease, the North Central Railway here is making protective masks and sanitizers at its workshops, and distributing them free of cost. North Central Railway PRO Amit Malviya said on Tuesday, "So far, 61,400 masks and 4,762 litres of sanitizers have been made. These are being distributed to railway personnel and their families free of cost. Protective masks are being made every day." He said railway personnel at Allahabad, Jhansi and Agra are engaged in making these masks and sanitizers. Apart from this, the North Central Railway (NCR) has distributed over 23,000 food packets to needy people living in the vicinity of railway stations.

Malviya also said that social distancing is being strictly adhered to by the personnel while discharging their duties. "At Agra Railway Hospital, a provision of talk back has been made at the reception-cum-enquiry centre. Under this system, communication between two persons who are separated by a glass partition, is done using a speaker and microphone. Thus, social distancing is being maintained through this system," the public relations officer said. He added that this system will be installed in other railway hospitals as well. PTI NAV SRY

